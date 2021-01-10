Two South Florida Worship Centers Among New Locations for COVID Vaccines

Two locations in South Florida will be among several worship centers across the state who will begin providing the COVID vaccine to worshippers.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the locations on Sunday in Lynn Haven, located just outside Panama City. The facilities include locations in Hollywood at the Koinonia Worship Center as well as a location in Fort Lauderdale.

Other locations across the state include Lynn Haven, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Tampa and St. Lucie. DeSantis added the locations aim to give the vaccine to those in primarily Black communities across the state.

“You see some of these big hospitals are starting to crank out a lot of vaccinations and we appreciate that,” DeSantis said when describing the different ways the state is attempting to vaccinate residents.

Saturday, the state’s Department of Emergency Management said Florida is expecting to receive an additional 250,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines within the next week. The state has already received more than 1.2 million doses to date.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is now averaging about 40,000 shots per day, and is prepared to increase that number when the state receives more supply from the federal government.

"Demand for the vaccine is high, and we know that there is no time to waste when it comes to getting shots in arms," DeSantis said in a taped statement released Saturday.

The state has been making vaccinations available to front-line healthcare workers, staff and residents at long-term care facilities and nursing homes, and seniors 65 and older.

"We have more than 4.5 million seniors in the state and prioritizing them for the vaccine is the most effective tool we have to battle the pandemic," DeSantis said.