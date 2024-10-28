Miami

One person killed, another ejected from vehicle after fiery crash near Edison Middle School in Miami

Chopper 6 footage showed firefighters putting out the flames

A person was rushed to the hospital and another person was killed after a fiery crash in Miami Monday afternoon.

Two vehicles burned to a crisp after they collided. A woman was ejected from one of the cars and burned, Miami Fire confirmed.

The victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition, officials said. Chopper 6 footage showed first responders placing a tarp over a body still inside one of the vehicles.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. along Northwest 62nd Street and 2nd Avenue, near Miami Edison Middle School.

The SUVs burst into flames after the crash, causing roads in the area to shut down, Miami Police said.

It's unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was hurt. No other information was released.

