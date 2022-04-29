Two SUVs Crash, Damaging Hallandale Beach Restaurant

Two cars were involved in a crash that left a severe impact to a Flanigan's restaurant in Hallandale Beach and closed off a main intersection in Hallandale.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and US1 (Federal Hwy) at around 12:40 a.m. on Friday morning, according to police.

One white SUV was seen with extensive damage to the front and a child's car seat close by.

The second SUV damaged the side of a Flanigan’s restaurant, crashing into the covered outdoor dining area. The Range Rover caught on fire as it struck the building, according to police.

Each vehicle had a driver and two passengers. First responders transported all six victims to local hospitals.

Early reports say that the first SUV might have been an Uber, but police have not confirmed this detail.

The engine of one of the two cars was found half a block away from the vehicles.

Traffic was directed away from this intersection for the majority of the morning but has since been reopened and is now moving as usual.

No fatalities have been reported at this time, and the condition of the passengers in each car remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.