Two teens arrested in Miami shooting that stemmed from school argument: Police

Two teens are facing serious charges after police said a school argument led to a shooting in Miami.

Terrill Belvin and Keyvaughn Terrel Ephord, both 19, were arrested Sunday on five counts each of attempted felony murder, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Keyvaughn Terrel Ephord, Terrill Belvin

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Northeast 5th Avenue.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found three .45 caliber bullet casings and multiple victims who said they'd been shot at.

The victim said three suspects had been arguing over a previous issue they had in a school they go to when Ephord and Belvin started passing a black handgun back and forth, the report said.

Ephord then pointed the gun at the victims and opened fire three times in their direction, the report said.

The report didn't say if anyone was injured in the shooting, and didn't name the school where the alleged argument began.

Officers found Ephord and Belvin and took them into custody before they were booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Belvin denied any involvement in the shooting and said he was at a CVS when he heard gunshots, the report said. Ephord requested an attorney, the report said.