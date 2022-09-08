Two Teens Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Hialeah

Two teens were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police said the shooting took place just after 10 p.m. near the 5100 block of West 12th Avenue, with a 18-year-old male and 16-year-old female being wounded in the incident.

The male victim was shot in the arm while the female victim suffered four gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. Both victims initially drove themselves to Mount Sinai Emergency Center in Hialeah and were later airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

Both victims were listed in stable condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators have not released any additional details on the shooting.