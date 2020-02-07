Fort Lauderdale

Two Tourists Seriously Injured in Ft. Lauderdale Hit and Run

The pedestrians appeared to have stumbled off the sidewalk onto the street before being hit by the driver, who promptly sped off

The Ft. Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a hit and run incident that left two pedestrians seriously injured in Ft. Lauderdale early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. in the 200 block of South Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard. Video surveillance footage from a nearby restaurant captured the moment two pedestrians stumbled and fell off the sidewalk and onto the road, after which a car travelling northbound ran them both over.

The driver did not stop the car and continued travelling northbound. The vehicle is described as a two-door, red Porsche.

Both victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries. They were identified by police as tourists visiting from Norway, although their names are not being released while the investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information on the driver, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is encouraged to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator P. Williams at 954-828-5755, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

