Two Cargo Trains Collide near Miami International Airport Leaving 4 Injured: Officials

Two cargo trains collided head-to-head near Miami International Airport Sunday evening, according to Miami- Dade Police.
The incident happened on Perimeter Road and Northwest 15 Street, Miami-Dade Police said.
Miami- Dade Police have been on scene blocking traffic down Perimeter Road.
According to Tri-Rail officials, four crew members had injuries and were transported to a hospital.
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Officials are investigating the crash at this time and did not release additional details.