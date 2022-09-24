Train crash

Two Cargo Trains Collide near Miami International Airport Leaving 4 Injured: Officials

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two cargo trains collided head-to-head near Miami International Airport Sunday evening, according to Miami- Dade Police.

The incident happened on Perimeter Road and Northwest 15 Street, Miami-Dade Police said.

Miami- Dade Police have been on scene blocking traffic down Perimeter Road.

According to Tri-Rail officials, four crew members had injuries and were transported to a hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials are investigating the crash at this time and did not release additional details.

This article tagged under:

Train crashMiami DadeMiami Dade Police
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us