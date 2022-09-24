Two Cargo Trains Collide near Miami International Airport Leaving 4 Injured: Officials

Two cargo trains collided head-to-head near Miami International Airport Sunday evening, according to Miami- Dade Police.

The incident happened on Perimeter Road and Northwest 15 Street, Miami-Dade Police said.

Miami- Dade Police have been on scene blocking traffic down Perimeter Road.

According to Tri-Rail officials, four crew members had injuries and were transported to a hospital.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a cargo train crash, the eastbound lanes on Perimeter Road from NW 57th Avenue to NW 15th Street are currently closed. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/bWORk3Vp3T — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 25, 2022

Officials are investigating the crash at this time and did not release additional details.