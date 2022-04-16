Miami-Dade

Two Victims Suffer Multiple Gunshot Wounds in Miami Gardens

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Two victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Carol City Park in Miami Gardens Saturday, according to Miami Gardens Police.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the 18500 block of northwest 32nd Avenue.

Police say that when units arrived they found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

One victim was airlifted to a local hospital and the other victim responded to a local hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation is ongoing and no information on the condition of the victims or possible suspect(s) was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeshootingMiami Gardens
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us