Two Victims Suffer Multiple Gunshot Wounds in Miami Gardens

Two victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Carol City Park in Miami Gardens Saturday, according to Miami Gardens Police.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the 18500 block of northwest 32nd Avenue.

Police say that when units arrived they found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

One victim was airlifted to a local hospital and the other victim responded to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and no information on the condition of the victims or possible suspect(s) was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.