Miami-Dade residents say rat chewed power line, knocking out power for 2 weeks

Four families including children in West Perrine say they've been without power for more than two weeks, and they don't know when they'll get it back.

The affected homes are in the area of Southwest 112th Court and 172nd Street.

"This looks like something that would happen in Cuba, but it's happening to us here in the United States, and with an association for which I pay $450 every month without fail," Humberto Sotolongo told Telemundo 51 in Spanish on Tuesday.

He said the homeowner's association provided an explanation that the families are skeptical about: a rat was electrocuted after it bit into a central line.

“All of a sudden the power got cut off and that's when the problems started. The four houses were left without power," Sotolongo said.

That was roughly 16 days ago, creating unbearable sleeping conditions. Some families have taken air mattresses and cushions to their front lawns.

"This is a gymnastics cushion that we had in the house and we had to take it outside because around midnight no one can bear being inside because of the heat," Reinaldo Garcia said. "These are houses are airtight."

Sotolongo also said the food in his fridge has spoiled.

“The house smells horribly. You can't be inside because these houses are designed for the air conditioning to be working," Sotolongo said.

The residents said Florida Power and Light told them hat the homeowner's association has to fix the problem. NBC6 is awaiting a response from FPL.

Two of the four families are staying elsewhere for now.

"This for us is almost normal for us," Yanelis Sosa said. "It seems impossible, but it's the reality."