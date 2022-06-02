Broward

Two Women Accused of Shoplifting at Broward Walgreens Stores

Teldra Wallace and Makita Williams are accused of stealing cosmetics from several locations

By Wayne Roustan

Getty Images

Two serial shoplifting suspects were caught with more than $1,000 worth of stolen makeup and other merchandise in a car during a traffic stop, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Teldra Saterical Wallace, 35, and Makita Chetara Williams, 36, are accused of stealing from several Walgreens pharmacy stores.

A Broward Sheriff’s deputy was flagged down about 11 a.m. Tuesday by the manager of a Walgreens at 110 E. Prospect Road in Oakland Park. The manager pointed to two women seen driving out of the parking lot.

The deputy followed and pulled over a tan 2006 Mercury Montego at a red light at Andrews Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the arrest report, Wallace and Williams admitted to taking about $400 worth of cosmetics from the shelves, stuffing them in bags, and walking out. Surveillance video confirmed it.

Both women also admitted to stealing merchandise from the location at State Road 7 and Oakland Park Boulevard. Several Walgreens’ bags were found in the backseat of the Mercury with an estimated $1,054 worth of items inside, the report stated.

Their statements were recorded on the deputy's body worn camera.

Local

Miami-Dade 28 mins ago

Man Arrested After Having Gun in Car on High School Campus

miami hurricanes 7 hours ago

Recent Grad Revealed as First Female ‘Sebastian the Ibis' Mascot at UM in 40+ Years

Arrest records show the women have been charged with petit theft and shoplifting at Walgreens and other stores around Broward County since 2016.

Both women were released from the Broward County Jail later Tuesday.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BrowardWALGREENSshoplifting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us