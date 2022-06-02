Two Women Accused of Shoplifting at Broward Walgreens Stores

Two serial shoplifting suspects were caught with more than $1,000 worth of stolen makeup and other merchandise in a car during a traffic stop, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Teldra Saterical Wallace, 35, and Makita Chetara Williams, 36, are accused of stealing from several Walgreens pharmacy stores.

A Broward Sheriff’s deputy was flagged down about 11 a.m. Tuesday by the manager of a Walgreens at 110 E. Prospect Road in Oakland Park. The manager pointed to two women seen driving out of the parking lot.

The deputy followed and pulled over a tan 2006 Mercury Montego at a red light at Andrews Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard.

According to the arrest report, Wallace and Williams admitted to taking about $400 worth of cosmetics from the shelves, stuffing them in bags, and walking out. Surveillance video confirmed it.

Both women also admitted to stealing merchandise from the location at State Road 7 and Oakland Park Boulevard. Several Walgreens’ bags were found in the backseat of the Mercury with an estimated $1,054 worth of items inside, the report stated.

Their statements were recorded on the deputy's body worn camera.

Arrest records show the women have been charged with petit theft and shoplifting at Walgreens and other stores around Broward County since 2016.

Both women were released from the Broward County Jail later Tuesday.