2 Women Arrested After Wild Fight With Worker at Miami International Airport

Two women were arrested after a wild fight with an airline employee at a ticket counter at Miami International Airport Tuesday that was caught on camera.

The video, provided by Only in Dade, showed the two women in custody following the altercation just after 9:30 a.m. at a Frontier Airlines ticket counter.

Miami-Dade Police said the two women were not allowed to board their flight to Atlanta after showing up 45 minutes late.

The argument escalated when one of the women, 20-year-old Makyan Mercer, threw a plastic sign holder at an employee, causing her to suffer a cut on her face, an arrest report said.

Officers took Mercer into custody, at which point the second woman, identified as 21-year-old Janaeah Negash, attempted to interfere with the arrest, getting between the officers and screaming don't touch her!" an arrest report said.

Negash was also taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest with violence and disorderly conduct. Mercer was charged with aggravated battery, resisting arrest with violence and disorderly conduct.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Arrest reports showed Negash and Mercer live in Durham, North Carolina.

The employee was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and was treated for the injury.

In a statement, Frontier Airlines said the two women had become aggressive when they were told it was past the designated cut-off time for check-in.

"We are providing our full support to the injured team member and are appalled by the conduct of the two customers who were ultimately arrested. Both will be permanently banned from flying with us in the future," the statement read.