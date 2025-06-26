Two women at large after attack on shoppers at Pembroke Gardens store: Police

Police are searching for two women accused of being involved in a fight and attacking other two shoppers at a clothing store in the Pembroke Gardens mall.

Pembroke Pines Police said the incident happened back on June 8 when the two unidentified suspects entered the Altar'd State store and approached two shoppers in the fitting room and began a verbal altercation.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As the altercation began to escalate, one of the victims was struck in the face, while the other victim was grabbed by the hair, pushed to the ground and then kicked.

The victim who was pushed to the ground believes that she might've had a seizure during the incident as she has a history of suffering from seizures and a heart condition, police said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to police, the suspects were described as two heavyset Hispanic females. Suspect 1 was last seen wearing a white crop top, blue jeans, and had dark hair. Suspect 2 was an older female, wearing a denim jacket, black pants, and shoulder-length blonde hair.

Once the altercation was broken up, both suspects left the store and were last seen walking southbound on Southwest 145th Terrace.

Police search for two women after attack in Pembroke Gardens ()

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-431-2225.