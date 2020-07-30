Coral Springs

Two Years After Parkland Shooting, Parents Continue to Push for Increased School Safety

99352306
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Melissa Goldsmith is over come with emotion as she visits a makeshift memorial setup in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 18, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Police arrested and charged 19 year old former student Nikolas Cruz for the February 14 shooting that killed 17 people.

" data-ellipsis="false">

In the wake of the 2018 Parkland shooting, parents like Andrew Pollack have dedicated their lives to improving school safety and helping first responders react more efficiently to threats. 

Pollack’s daughter Meadow was a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. “She was shot 9 times,” Pollack said. “No one was able to get to that 3rd floor for over 40 minutes.”

Pollack had a zoom conference with the Coral Springs Police Department Thursday to go over what he identified as failures in the system.

Local

Miami 2 hours ago

Man Shot Several Times in Brickell Key Condo

coronavirus testing Jul 29

State COVID Testing Sites Will Temporarily Close Due to Tropical Weather

Coral Springs is the first municipality in the country to implement an "ALERT" system, which integrates a facility’s security system directly with the police department’s 911 call center.

It allows dispatchers and officers to have remote access to everything from the facility’s security cameras to the floor plan, and even the PA system. It can also unlock doors to give first responders faster access. 

“Imagine being able to give first responders live eyes into a facility before arriving and providing immediate access to doors to the facility when they do get to the site," said Lee Mandel, CEO of Intralogic Solutions, the company that designed the ALERT system software.

Mandel said the system was designed to help overcome some of the challenges that took place at MSD and help first responders better protect schools, businesses and places of worship during a threat. 

“We all know that seconds matter during a response and seconds will truly save lives,” said Mandel.  

Pollack’s School Safety Grant organization funded the integration of the software at the Coral Springs Police Department. 

The Coral Springs Charter School and Chabad of Coral Springs also received grant money and are the first facilities in the country to implement the technology. 

This also fulfills the new requirements of Alyssa’s Law, which was passed in honor of Alyssa Alhadef who was also killed in the MSD shooting. The law requires Mobil panic buttons to be installed on teachers’ and staff members’ phones. 

This article tagged under:

Coral SpringsParkland ShootingCoral Springs Police DepartmentMarjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us