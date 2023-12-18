Tyreek Hill could play against the Dallas Cowboys, McDaniel confirms

After a shutout victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, Mike McDaniel confirmed Tyreek Hill could be back on the field for the Miami Dolphins' Christmas Eve game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hill is famously closing in on the 2,000-yard mark for receiving yards this season with 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns so far.

"Currently, to me, if you are working in a player out before the game, inherently they're close. You know, if you're if you are taking it to the game day and putting them through a workout for me, that that is close enough that you couldn't rule it out," McDaniel said in his day-after-the-game press conference.

"So, you know, as far as how it progresses during the week, we'll take that a day at a time."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Hill leads the NFL in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this season and has helped the Dolphins to the first place in the AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins takes on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday for their Christmas Eve game with a chance to clinch the AFC East title, if their division rivals the Buffalo Bills lose to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cowboys, however, could prove a difficult matchup as they've already secured their playoff spot and are reeling from a tough loss against the Bills last week.