Tyreek Hill missed practice on Wednesday, out with hip injury

The Miami Dolphins did not have Tyreek Hill during practice for the first time this season as the star wide receiver is out with a hip injury.

The Dolphins host the New England Patriots this Sunday and the team has been mum on whether Hill will be available for the game.

"It was a little weird not having someone like Tyreek out there," Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said, "His leadership, his aura, but you know, it calls for other guys to step up in his room. You know, Jaylen, I think Jaylen had a really good practice today, said that he had a really good practice. A lot of guys had good practices today, especially being a Wednesday."

The Dolphins were also without running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), safety Javon Holland (concussion), fullback Alec Ingold (foot), and guard Robert Jones (personal).

While Jaylen Waddle (back), wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), cornerback Kader Kohou (neck), defensive back Nik Needham (Achilles), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee), cornerback Cam Smith (foot), and center Connor Williams (groin) were limited in practice.