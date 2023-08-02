U-Haul truck found loaded with stolen mail and packages in Plantation

Authorities are investigating after a U-Haul truck was found filled with stolen mail and packages in Plantation Wednesday morning.

The truck was discovered in a neighborhood along Northwest 94th Avenue just south of Sunrise Boulevard.

Plantation Police officials said officers responded after receiving reports of a suspicious truck driving around checking mail boxes.

When officers found the truck there was one person inside sorting through the mail, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It was determined numerous mail thefts had been committed, police said.

Officials haven't released the person's identity or said what charges they may face.

The U.S. Postal Inspector was notified and has taken over the investigation.

Residents said they were shocked to learn of the crime.

"On the website Nextdoor.com, there’s a lot of people that have been posting indicating that their mail has been stolen and some of their mail was returned to them from the rented truck that was driving around picking up mail," resident Mike Harari said.

"Well my husband is missing a document as we thought that they were still in the mail so now I have to go back and see if they actually have it," Heather Pidal said.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.