U-Haul Van Driven Into Plantation Canal After Police Pursuit

An early morning police pursuit in Plantation ended with a U-Haul van in a canal and officers searching for the driver.

Chopper footage showed the vehicle partially in the water around 6:30 a.m., with a large group of officers and police vehicles in a nearby parking lot.

According to Plantation Police, officers responded to reports of a person sleeping in the van just before 6 a.m. in the 8000 block of Cleary Boulevard. The person inside fled the scene.

The van struck to other vehicles before officers lost sight of it, eventually finding the van with its front end partially submerged.

Officers said the van was unoccupied and the search for the driver continues.