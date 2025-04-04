Broward Sheriffs Office

WATCH LIVE: U.S. AG Pam Bondi announces MS-13 arrests in cold case homicides in Broward, Palm Beach

She is expected to speak at 8:15 a.m. alongside Broward Sheriff Dr. Gregory Tony and others.

By Briana Trujillo

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi will be in South Florida on Friday to announces arrests and prosecutions of alleged MS-13 gang members in homicide cases that had gone cold in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

She is expected to speak at 8:15 a.m. alongside Broward Sheriff Dr. Gregory Tony, members of the Broward Sheriff's Office Cold Case Homicide Unit and Gang Investigations Task Force, the United States Attorney’s Office, the FBI, U.S. Border Patrol and other law enforcement agencies.

The cases are four gang-related homicides that happened in Broward and Palm Beach in 2014 and 2015, according to a news release.

Authorities said one of the cases resulted in a forensic excavation and recovery of a victim in Oakland Park in May 2021.

The remains were found after several days of extensive digging at a site in the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway, BSO officials said at the time.

At the news conference on Friday, a poster stood next to the podium with photos of nine suspects under the title "Operation Sombra de la Bestia (Operation Shadow of the Beast)."

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to announce MS-13 arrests in cold case homicides in Broward, Palm Beach

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

