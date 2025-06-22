Florida

U.S. Census data reveals the largest city in Florida, and it's not Miami

According to the The U.S. Census Bureau's 2024 population estimates, Jacksonville beat Miami by more than 500,000 residents.

By NBC6

Miami may be the top place for somebody who's looking for exciting nightlife or wants to relax at the beach, but new data revealed that it isn't the largest city in the Sunshine State.

In their data, Jacksonville had 1,009,833 residents compared to Miami's 487,014.

Miami is the second most populated city in Florida, beating Tampa, which was ranked the most relaxing city in the U.S.

Two other South Florida cities, Hialeah and Fort Lauderdale, made it in the top 10 most populated cities in Florida.

The table below shows the other eight largest cities in the Sunshine State:

CityPopulation
Tampa414,547
Orlando334,854
St. Petersburg267,102
Port St. Lucie258,575
Hialeah235,388
 Cape Coral233,025
Fort Lauderdale 190,641
U.S. Census Bureau

