U.S Coast Guard Enforces Migrant Policies in South Florida

NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez spent about 5 hours in the air looking for migrant activity with law enforcement patrol. This time, they found more than 40 migrants restlessly trying to paddle to shore.

Lt. Commander. Brandon DeCardenas, US Coast Guard says sometimes it's really hard to spot the migrants.

"Most of the time we use our equipment to spot them, they see them via radar and via naked eye, but most of the time it is extremely difficult,” DeCardenas said.

The crew circled overhead for about an hour and communicated coordinates with the nearest Coast Guard rescue boat. The migrants will be processed and likely repatriated.

"Today the sea state is 6ft, if you are in a vessel that was constructed it’s not going to do well and it’s unfortunate, we see folks come out here time and time again,” DeCardenas said.

Pilot Brandon DeCardenas has been patrolling the straits of Florida for a year and a half. He says there’s been a steady influx of migrants.

DeCardenas hasn’t noted a major shift in migration patterns at sea since the Biden Administration announced the humanitarian parole program in early January.

Under the new regulations- Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans can apply for a 2-year parole period that allows them to travel legally to the U.S., but they must have a financial sponsor.

From October 2022 to now, the US Coast Guard has interdicted more than 5,100 Cuban migrants, already outpacing the entire fiscal year 2022.