US Coast Guard offloads over $509 million worth of drugs at Port Everglades

The United States Coast Guard on Wednesday is holding a press conference in Port Everglades to discuss the seizure of illicit narcotics.

According to the USCG, over 48,400 pounds of drugs worth more than $509 million will be offloaded.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel will join the USCG during the conference.

During the conference, authorities will discuss 13 interdictions as a result of the haul.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The press conference starts at 11 a.m.

Bondi previously visited Florida last Friday to announce the arrests of nine convicted and alleged MS-13 gang members in homicide cases that had gone cold in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

This is a developing story.