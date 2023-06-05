U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people from sea while sitting on the wing of crashed airplane

A small plane appeared to have crashed just 10 miles north of Andros Island in the Bahamas on Monday and five people were rescued by the United States Coast Guard alongside the Royal Bahamian Defence Force.

According to the USCG, the five survivors were found sitting on the wings of the aircraft as it laid in shallow waters.

The Royal Bahamian Defence Force were first to arrive on scene, alongside a good samaritan, and rescued all the passengers.

Luckily, no one was injured, according to the Coast Guard.

More on this story as it develops.