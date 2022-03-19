U.S. Coast Guard Rescues 189 People Near Haiti

The U.S Coast Guard rescued 189 people 20 miles off the coast of Haiti Saturday.

Coast Guard Cutters William Flores and Tahoma took in the people on the freighter off Cape du Mole, on the northwest coast of Haiti.

The rescued Haitians were in an overloaded sail freighter in bad weather conditions, according to the Coast Guard.

Details regarding where the freighter was headed or the condition of the people rescued were not immediately available.

