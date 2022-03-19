Haiti

U.S. Coast Guard Rescues 189 People Near Haiti

By NBC 6

The U.S Coast Guard rescued 189 people 20 miles off the coast of Haiti Saturday.

Coast Guard Cutters William Flores and Tahoma took in the people on the freighter off Cape du Mole, on the northwest coast of Haiti.

The rescued Haitians were in an overloaded sail freighter in bad weather conditions, according to the Coast Guard.

Details regarding where the freighter was headed or the condition of the people rescued were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

HaitiCoast Guardoverloaded vessel
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us