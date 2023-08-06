Puerto Rico

U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing plane near Puerto Rico

A pilot and a passenger were traveling from San Juan to St. Thomas to conduct a training flight.

A picture of the missing single engine Cessna
US Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard, alongside other partner agencies, are searching for a missing plane last seen leaving Puerto Rico on Friday night heading for St. Thomas.

The two people on board have been identified by authorities as Carl F. Reichard Stubbe and Oswald Fuentes.

According to the USCG, the two men were heading to St. Thomas while conducting a training flight.

The Coast Guard is asking anyone with information to call Sector San Juan at 787-289-2041.

