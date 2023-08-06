U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing plane near Puerto Rico

The U.S. Coast Guard, alongside other partner agencies, are searching for a missing plane last seen leaving Puerto Rico on Friday night heading for St. Thomas.
The two people on board have been identified by authorities as Carl F. Reichard Stubbe and Oswald Fuentes.
According to the USCG, the two men were heading to St. Thomas while conducting a training flight.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
The Coast Guard is asking anyone with information to call Sector San Juan at 787-289-2041.