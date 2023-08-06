U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing plane near Puerto Rico

The U.S. Coast Guard, alongside other partner agencies, are searching for a missing plane last seen leaving Puerto Rico on Friday night heading for St. Thomas.

#BREAKING @USCG air and surface crews along with partner agencies are searching for Karl Richardson and Oswald Fuentes, last seen Friday, departing from San Juan to St. Thomas to conduct a training flight.



If you have any information contact Sector San Juan at 787-289-2041. #SAR pic.twitter.com/WoxbYk3ZZx — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 5, 2023

The two people on board have been identified by authorities as Carl F. Reichard Stubbe and Oswald Fuentes.

According to the USCG, the two men were heading to St. Thomas while conducting a training flight.

The Coast Guard is asking anyone with information to call Sector San Juan at 787-289-2041.