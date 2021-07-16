U.S. Coast Guard Warns Local Boaters Against Planned Trips to Cuba Bringing Supplies

Officials from the United States Coast Guard are warning boaters from South Florida who may concern taking to the seas in an effort to get supplies to those in Cuba.

The USGC told NBC 6 on Friday that no one has obtained the necessary permits needed to complete the journey, reminding recreational boaters that it is "illegal to transit into Cuban waters without an approved permit."

Plan to go to Cuba on your boat? FYI: It's illegal to transit into Cuban waters without an approved permit. Click here for more info https://t.co/uLlMxy3Zcz & RT these flyers to spread the word. #USCG #Miami #D7 #District7 #Cuba pic.twitter.com/5sd9m48uyS — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 15, 2021

“Vessels and persons illegally entering Cuban territorial waters or getting underway or departing from U.S. territorial waters with the intention of entering Cuban TTW, without the required permit may be subject to seizure of their vessel, civil and criminal penalties up to $25,000 per day, and 10 years in prison,” the agency said in a news release.

Coast Guard officials urge boaters not to take to the seas as it could put their lives in danger, particularly during hurricane season. A total of 20 migrants from Cuba have not been found in recent months after their boats capsized in the Florida Straits.

Earlier this week, groups in South Florida gathered supplies in hopes of bringing them by boat to those in need in Cuba amid the recent protests.

Nearly 100 boaters gathered Monday at the 79th Street Marina in North Bay Village, bringing supplies like water, food and medicine that they want to take to the island nation and its people if they are allowed in.

The planned voyage was delayed due to thunderstorms in the area, but the boaters were back at the marina Tuesday and hoping to leave on their journey.

"We are ready to go, we got a full tank," one boater said. "We want peace, we don't want a war, we want peace."

Those on the vessels told NBC 6 they planned on going to the border with Cuba and dropping off the supplies.

The Coast Guard posted a message on social media warning these groups about the dangers of making the trip and asked them not to make that journey.

""We echo the message of many U.S. leaders in support of the Cuban people...but also remind anyone considering a migrant voyage to not take to the sea," the message read in part. "The transit is dangerous and unforgiving."