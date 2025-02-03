U.S Olympic sprinter pleads not guilty to strangling wife 

A U.S. Olympic sprinter pleaded not guilty on Monday after records show he allegedly strangled his wife and then robbed her cell phone.

Fred Kerley, 29, was arrested in January after a physical encounter with police which was captured on body camera in Miami Beach.

In that case, police arrested him for battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct when he allegedly approached a scene officers were investigating in the 100 block of 9th Street, expressed concerns about his vehicle parked nearby, and then refused to leave the area.

Bodycam footage caught the altercation between the Olympian and officers that followed, including when authorities deployed a Taser as Kerley's girlfriend, known by her stage name DJ Sky High Baby, screamed.

State attorneys have not decided yet if they will continue to prosecute Kerley for that Miami Beach incident.

However, on Monday prosecutors filed a battery by strangulation and a robbery by sudden snatching charges against the Olympian regarding a May 2024 incident.

In this case, he is accused of getting violent with a woman identified in a police report as his wife of three years, with whom Kerley shares three children.

The crime allegedly happened after she confronted him about a message on Instagram from an unknown person. Kerley allegedly approached her in an aggressive manner, and out of fear, she punched him in the face.

"The defendant then grabbed the victim, pushed her to the ground, encircled his arm around her neck and impeded her breathing," an arrest report states. "The victim stated that she was not able to call for help or even grasp for air."

Then police said Kerley let her go and tried to take her cell phone, which was in her pants.

His wife screamed for help, and Kerley choked her again, the arrest report states, "at which time, the witnesses came into the room and separated the defendant from the victim."

Then Kerley allegedly took the victim's phone and fled in his car. When police showed up at the scene, Kerley was gone and witnesses did not want to provide a statement, the report continues.

Authorities said "a probable cause for arrest message was entered" into the Florida Crime Information Center and National Crime Information Center system.

The January arrest notified Miami police that Kerley was in the system, leading to charges in the domestic violence case from the summer. It was not immediately clear why he was not arrested back in May.