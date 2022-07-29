U.S. Post Office Worker Robbed at Gunpoint in Miami

Police are looking for two armed men who allegedly robbed a U.S. Post Office employee at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say the incident took place around 4:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Southwest 2nd Street when the female postal worker was delivering mail to residential mailboxes.

Two men approached the worker wearing ski masks and hooded sweatshirts, according to Miami Police. Both suspects used guns to take keys to both the mail truck and mailboxes before fleeing the scene north on North River Drive.

The worker was not injured.

The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $20,000 reward for information in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.