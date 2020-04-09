Florida

U.S. Postal Service Hiring in South Florida

As the state is dealing with a devastating increase in joblessness due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service announced they're hiring for multiple positions in South Florida.

The USPS has multiple positions open with hourly wages ranging from $16.21 to $17.95.

Anyone interested must apply April 9-11 at usps.com/employment. From the website, select “Search Jobs,” then “Florida,” then “Start,” and then select the link for Clerk Assistant, Mail Handler Assistant, Mail Processing Assistant and/or Temporary Carrier Assistant.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of employment and be a U.S. citizen or have permanent alien status. Carrier positions require a valid driver’s license and a minimum of two years of driving experience.

For more information on who's hiring in Florida amid the pandemic, click here.

