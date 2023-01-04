Miami-Dade

WATCH LIVE: U.S. Senator Rick Scott Previewing Legislative Agenda at Doral Event

By NBC 6

One of Florida's two United States Senators, Rick Scott, will preview his upcoming agenda in the 118th Congressional Session during an event Wednesday in Doral.

Sen. Scott will be joined by members of the South Florida business community along with members of the Police Benevolent Association of South Florida and Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeRick ScottDoral
