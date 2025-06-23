U.S. strikes on Iran prompt heightened security in South Florida; no specific threat reported

The U.S. strikes on Iran are having a local security impact in South Florida.

Authorities, including the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Miami Beach police, Aventura police and other departments, are broadly stepping up patrols, noting that they are monitoring the situation in the Middle East.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The concern is for the possibility of attacks against Jewish sites here in South Florida and around the country, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

NBC6 spoke with the head of a local security agency that protects Jewish organizations. He emphasized there's no knowledge of any specific threats here locally, but he shared words of caution.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I encourage everyone to have heightened vigilance, have situational awareness, pay attention if you're going to a Jewish organization or event," Richard Priem, CEO of Community Security Service, said. "See something say something. If you are in a role of responsibility within your Jewish organization, review your security procedures. If you don't know what security procedures are, talk to someone who can help you develop those. You want to know what you need to do in the case something unexpected happens. In the case of an emergency, you want your staff to be aware. And the one thing that we've been telling our community even prior to this latest round, after the attack in Boulder or after the attack in Washington, D.C., is that we can no longer think about organizing ourselves or organizing Jewish events without putting security front and center."

The U.S. State Department also issued a travel warning for Americans traveling overseas, calling for U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution worldwide.

"The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East," the warning reads. "There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad."