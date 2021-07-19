U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Arrives in Tokyo to Bring Home the Gold

The U.S. women’s national soccer team is officially in Tokyo.

Since its arrival, the team has been adjusting to the many COVID-19 restrictions in Japan.

“Is it challenging, yes. It's not the best set up in terms of being able to go for a walk or just go outside or grab a coffee,” said Team USA defender Kelly O’Hara.

“That’s not available to us, but at the end of the day, we’ve all been doing it for months now with the national team so it’s the reality of the tournament, of the Olympics this year, and you just take it in stride and make do with what you can do,” O'Hara said.

O’Hara said the team has a chance to make history in Japan.

If they win at the Olympics, it would be the first time the athletes take two titles back to back as the reigning World Cup champs.

“We have the opportunity to make history and win back to back World Cup and the Olympics,” O’Hara said. “I'd be lying if I said I haven't thought about that.”

However, the team is taking it day by day as they prepare to go head-to-head against rival Sweden who they lost to in Rio in 2016.

“I know what it takes to win a major tournament and for me it’s about focusing on the game right in front of me and the opponent that I'm going to play so I don't get caught up in breaking records. To me, it’s winning the game that we’re about to step on the field and play,” O'Hara said.

The first match against Sweden will be at the Tokyo stadium on July 21st.