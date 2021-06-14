Miami Beach

Uber Driver Arrested in Miami Beach Hit-and-Run That Left Scooter Rider Hospitalized

Man charged with leaving the scene of a crash after woman left hospitalized after Sunday morning crash

By NBC 6 Digital Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Uber driver who struck an electric scooter rider and fled the scene over the weekend had been arrested, police said.

Hans Daniel Duran-Nieves, 24, surrendered to police Monday to face a charge of leaving the scene of a crash without serious injury in the Sunday morning crash, police said.

According to an arrest report, Duran-Nieves was driving his Toyota sedan with a passenger in the area of Alton Road and 11th Street around 3 a.m. Sunday when he struck the scooter rider, identified as Michaela Mateos.

Duran-Nieves had been trying to pass the scooter, the report said.

Mateos was knocked into the roadway where she was run over by another car, whose driver stayed at the scene.

Duran-Nieves stopped, got out of his car for less than a minute, then fled the scene, the report said.

Mateos was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries, but suffered a broken left tibia.

Duran-Nieves told investigators he knew he had hit the woman but fled because he was nervous, the report said.

Duran-Nieves was taken into custody. Attorney information wasn't available.

