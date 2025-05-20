Uber driver seen in video pointing gun at passengers in Hollywood arrested: Police

An Uber driver who was caught on camera pointing a gun at her passengers in Hollywood has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Jennifer Benitez, 23, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, Hollywood Police said in a news release.

The alleged incident happened May 12, when Benitez picked up two women in Miami after one of them requested a ride to her apartment in Hollywood, an arrest affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the customer said Benitez was "hostile and rude from the beginning of the ride," and as they approached her apartment complex and the customer told Benitez it was on the left, Benitez became agitated and yelled "I know, that's why I have a GPS" and made an "aggressive" left turn.

The customer said she questioned Benitez about her behavior and Benitez stopped the car just short of the apartment complex and ordered both passengers to exit, the affidavit said.

They started arguing and that's when Benitez pulled the gun out of the center console, the affidavit said.

The customer recorded a portion of the interaction on her phone, which showed Benitez pointing the gun.

"She got them crazy eyes," one of the passengers says in the video.

The affidavit said Benitez also called police and said her passengers were refusing to exit, but the call ended abruptly.

Benitez was arrested by Port St. Lucie Police on Saturday and booked into jail. She's awaiting extradition to Broward County.

"This is extremely concerning. We removed the driver’s access to the app and are continuing to investigate," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement after the video was posted on social media.