Uber driver seen in video pointing gun at passengers in Hollywood in court

An Uber driver who was caught on camera pointing a gun at her passengers in Hollywood made her first appearance before a Broward judge on Wednesday.

Jennifer Benitez, 23, is facing an aggravated assault charge in the May 12 incident.

According to an arrest affidavit, Benitez pulled out a gun as she was dropping off two passengers in Hollywood.

A customer recorded a portion of the interaction on her phone, which showed Benitez pointing the gun and demanding that the passengers get out of her car.

"She got them crazy eyes," one of the passengers says in the video.

The affidavit said Benitez also called police and said her passengers were refusing to exit, but the call ended abruptly.

Benitez was arrested by Port St. Lucie Police on Saturday and extradited to Broward.

In court Wednesday, her defense attorney argued that she was harassed.

“Ms. Benitez felt in fear and she was standing her ground. My understanding is that Ms. Benitez that night she did contact local law enforcement," the attorney said.

Prosecutors asked for a $15,000 bond but the defense attorney argued for a lower bond, saying Benitez is a student at Miami Dade College and has a clean record.

The judge set her bond at $7,500 and told her she can't possess weapons, firearms or ammunition.