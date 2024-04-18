Uber launching new rider verification program in Miami. Here's how it works

Uber is rolling out a new rider verification program designed to create a more trusted platform and they've chosen Miami as one of the first cities to test it out.

Starting Thursday, verified riders will receive a new badge that drivers will see to let them know the rider has undergone additional verification steps.

Uber said the change is in response to feedback they've received from drivers who say they want to know more about who's getting in their vehicle.

Under the process, Uber will cross-check account details including names and phone numbers using a third-party database.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A "verified" badge will then be added to the rider’s profile, and drivers can see the badge when deciding to accept a trip.

Drivers will only see a rider’s first name, star rating, trip details, and verified rider badge. Rider’s last names and phone numbers are never shared with drivers.

"Strengthening rider verification has been a top request from drivers across the country," said Roger Kaiser, Head of Safety at Uber. "This new verification process and verified rider badge are important steps to help provide drivers with more peace of mind while they are out on the road. We are committed to making Uber an even safer and more trusted place to ride and drive, and we look forward to hearing feedback on this pilot from users."