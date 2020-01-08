Uber Unveils New Security Measures in Time for Super Bowl

The popular app Uber is unveiling a new security method to keep riders safe in 2020 - including those using the system for next month's Super Bowl in Miami Gardens

The ride sharing service is offering riders a four-digit pin code to help ensure they're getting into the right car. The company is rolling out the new feature across the U.S. and Canada.

“I think it is necessary because I have seen stories of people getting hurt and people getting harassed," rider Amanda Levine said.

In a statement Uber said they are "constantly working and innovating to provide riders and drivers with the tools they need to help ensure a safe and reliable experience."

The development follows the death of 21-year-old Samantha “Sami” Josephson, who was murdered in March after getting into the car of a man impersonating an Uber driver.

Since then, states have been pushing for additional safety requirements for Uber drivers. Riders can choose whether or not to use Uber's new pin code feature.