UF Asks Professors to Stop Face-to-Face Classes Amid Coronavirus Concenrs

Amid concerns over possible spreading of the coronavirus, the University of Florida is taking the drastic step of recommending to professors to keep classrooms empty.

In a statement released Monday, the school’s Provost said a letter was sent to deans asking instructors to move courses from face-to-face settings to electronic, online courses.

“While this is not a requirement at this time, there is a strong probability that it will become a requirement before the end of the spring semester, and so instructors are encouraged to transition now,” the statement read in part.

As of Tuesday morning, no cases of the virus have been confirmed in Alachua County or the city of Gainesville.

The school added that it plans as of now to hold summer classes as scheduled, however adding that circumstances could change that.