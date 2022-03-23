UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal Turns Himself In After Miami Beach Brawl

Popular UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal surrendered to Miami Beach Police Wednesday night and faces a felony battery charge after allegedly punching fellow MMA star Colby Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant Monday.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. outside Papi Steak Restaurant on South Beach.

According to the police report, Covington said he was leaving the restaurant when Masvidal punched him with a closed fist twice in the face, fracturing a tooth. Covington is not named in the police report, but TMZ Sports video shows Covington outside the restaurant talking about the incident.

Covington told police he saw three to four other men also approaching him during the attack in an aggressive manner and he went back to the restaurant to prevent further violence.

Masvidal surrendered Wednesday and was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He faces charges for aggravated battery and criminal mischief.