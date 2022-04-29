UFC's Covington Suffered Brain Injury in Miami Beach Attack by Masvidal: Court Records

UFC fighter Colby Covington suffered a brain injury in last month's attack by fellow mixed martial arts fighter Jorge Masvidal in Miami Beach, according to a new court filing.

The Wednesday court filing from the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office outlines the aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges against Masvidal in the March 21 incident.

According to an arrest report, Covington was walking out of Papi Steak Restaurant on 1st Street when Masvidal ran up and punched him "without notice or warning."

Covington was hit in the eye and mouth and suffered a fractured tooth, the report said.

Hi $90,000 Rolex was also damaged to the tune of about $15,000, the report said.

Covington told police he saw three to four other men also approaching him during the attack in an aggressive manner and he went back into the restaurant to avoid any more violence.

Covington said Masvidal told him "You shouldn't have been talking about my kids" during the attack, according to the report.

Masvidal received stitched on his hand/knuckes area before surrendering to police, the report said.

Covington, 34, and Masvidal, 37, were former roommates, training partners and friends, the report said.

But he alleged assault came after Covington beat Masvidal in a welterweight contest at UFC 272 in Las Vegas on March 5.