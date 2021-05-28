coronavirus

UK Approves Janssen Single-Dose Covid Vaccine for Use

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

LONDON — The U.K.'s medicines regulator on Friday approved Janssen's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine for use.

Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement that doses were expected to be available in the U.K. later this year.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The British government has secured 20 million doses of the Janssen vaccine to be rolled out nationwide.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Tax-Free Holiday Starts Ahead of Hurricane Season, Heat on Brink of Elimination After Loss

Florida 4 hours ago

Universal Orlando Hikes Base Pay to $15 an Hour at Resort

Earlier this year, the vaccine was found to be 67% effective in preventing infections and 85% effective in preventing severe cases of Covid-19 and hospitalizations.

Janssen is a pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson.

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Health & ScienceUnited KingdomBiotechnology
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us