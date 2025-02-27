Miami-Dade County

Ukrainian man under ICE custody at Krome Center dies from brain bleeding

According to ICE officials, 44-year-old Maksym Chernyak died Feb. 20 at HCA Kendall Hospital, two days after he was hospitalized due to vomiting and a seizure.

By NBC6

A Ukrainian man who was under the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at Krome Detention Center died last week due to bleeding from the brain, officials said this week.

Chernyak came to the United States on Aug. 24, 2024, in Miami as a Ukrainian Humanitarian Parolee with authorization to stay in the U.S. through Aug. 23, 2026.

ICE lodged an immigration detainer in January after Chernyak was arrested in Fort Lauderdale for battery with bodily harm, officials said. Broward County Jail then released Chernyak into ICE custody at the beginning of February.

