Ukrainian Refugees Spend First Major Holiday in South Florida Amid Russian Attack

For many Ukrainian refugees, Easter is the first major holiday they are spending far from home as Russia continues to attack Ukraine.

NBC 6 spoke to refugees who are now living in South Florida at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Cooper City.

One woman from Mykolaiv walked us through her journey.

“Very strong people. Very strong city,” Yuliia Glorían said. “Very often I wake up and I think this is a dream, not a reality that I saw.”

Halyna Tkachenko left everything behind at the age of 72 and made the perilous journey with her daughter through Ukraine.

“Sometimes during the night five, six times they move from bed to bunker,” Tkachenko said.

The church is accepting donations, cash and non-perishable items, for both refugees and people back in Ukraine.