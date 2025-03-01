Ukrainians rally in South Florida, condemning clash between Trump and Zelenskyy

Members of the Ukrainian community in South Florida are concerned with what the future holds after a meeting in the Oval Office Friday between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy devolved into a clash and tense exchange.

Zelenskyy had a tense, public confrontation with Trump and Vice President JD Vance in Washington D.C. over the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.

More than a hundred people rallied outside the Hallandale Beach Police Department. Many were draped in the Ukrainian flag and shouted chants such as "Freedom for Ukraine" and "We want peace now." Hallandale Beach Police officers were also at the rally.

The Ukrainian community rallied for peace and freedom but also condemned the shouting match.

“I can't imagine someone can talk to another president on that level with such words, emotions and behavior,” Yuliia Oliinyk said.

“I don't think it was fair to deal with Ukraine this way,” Alex Menzeres said.

However, Trump supporters are commending the president for how he handled the exchange.

“I have to applaud Donald Trump for putting his foot down and for wanting to get this thing done,” one Trump supporter said.

Karina Moisieiera, one of the founders of Florida For Ukraine, a non-profit based in Hallandale Beach, called the meeting heartbreaking. The nonprofit called for the rally on Friday.

She's also asking Americans for support.

“I was more than sure peace would come to Ukraine soon, but now it's turned completely the opposite way,” Moisieieva said. “Without U.S. help and support, it's going to be harder, but we will win anyway because we fight for our freedom and democracy.”

A fight she's not alone in.

“If we stop fighting, we'll stop existing,” Menzeres said.