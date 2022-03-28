Ultra Music Festival Ends After Weekend Return to Downtown Miami

The music has stopped in downtown Miami after the three-day Ultra Music Festival came to an end Sunday night.

Tens of thousands made their way to Bayfront Park for the event, which had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

“Definitely worth the wait,” one festival-goer said.

Although festival-goers seem to be having a great time, safety remained a concern for Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Yesterday (Friday) we only had four arrests,” said City of Miami Police Spokesperson Mike Vega on Saturday. All the arrests were made for possession of narcotics. “Be careful because these drugs are being laced with fentanyl, and we know how deadly that can be. We don’t want to have them be another statistic.”

In addition to the four arrests made Friday, at least two people were arrested Saturday — one for narcotics and the other an unruly person.

On Friday, Miami Fire Rescue says there were 64 calls for medical service, and 14 people went to the hospital. On Saturday, 53 more people were evaluated and 16 were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“They’re outside in the sun all day, dancing, drinking,” Miami Fire Rescue Spokesperson Lt. Pete Sanchez said. “We continue to ask everyone to stay hydrated, stay together, be safe, and have a good time. So that come Sunday night, we’ve had a successful event.”

Ultra had been hosted in downtown Miami for nearly two decades until 2018. After that year's event, city commissioners voted not to renew the festival's contract following complaints from residents.

Ultra organizers moved the festival to Virginia Key in 2019, but logistical issues and sound complaints from new neighbors prompted organizers not to seek another year at that location.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.