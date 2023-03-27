Ultra Music Festival in Miami Ends With Relatively Few Arrests

Clean-up efforts were underway in downtown Miami following Ultra Music Festival.

The annual three-day electronic music festival, which brings over 100,000 people to South Florida, wrapped up Sunday at Bayfront Park.

With so many people in town, safety is generally of high concern, but authorities said the 2023 festival was fairly low-key for a second year in a row.

Miami Police said they made five arrests Sunday, for a total of 18 arrests throughout the entire festival.

That's the same amount of arrests as were made last year during the event. In 2019, 35 people were arrested.

Ultra was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said Sunday that 49 people were medically evaluated, with 15 of those transported to the hospital.

All had non-life threatening conditions at the time of transport, officials said.