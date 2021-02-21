Ultra Music Festival Officially Canceled for 2021, Plans to Return in 2022

Electronic music fans will now officially have to wait until next year to get their dose of the Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami.

Organizers officially said Saturday the event has been canceled for a second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the next scheduled event taking place March 25th-27th of 2022.

“We understand the disappointment and frustration that comes with reading this,” the statement said. “We feel and share it as well.”

Ultra’s general counsel attorney, Sandy York, sent a letter to the city of Miami on January 23rd saying the novel conditions of the coronavirus “remain in place” and hopes the event can return.

Ultra's 2021 event was scheduled to take place March 26th through March 28th inside Bayfront Park, where it had been held prior to a move to Virginia Key for the 2019 event.

The 2020 event was canceled last March amid growing concerns over the pandemic that began to sweep through South Florida and the United States. Ticket holders received an email that did not mention refunds, but did say that they would get a chance to use the tickets for either the 2021 or 2022 festivals.

Last May, two men sued and claimed they were denied refunds after the electronic dance music festival was canceled. Samuel Hernandez, of Miami, and Richard Montoure, of Washington filed the lawsuit seeking class-action status to obtain full refunds, with interest, for thousands of ticket holders from around the world.

Ultra was one of several events canceled in 2020, include Carnival on the Mile and the Rolling Loud hip hop music festival, in the weeks surrounding the pandemic.