WATCH LIVE: Ultra Music Festival organizers hold press conference ahead of event

Ahead of the Ultra Music Festival, organizers on Wednesday are holding a press conference in Miami to discuss safety measures.

The conference will take place on board the Seafair Yacht located at 100 Chopin Plaza.

During the conference, the Downtown Neighbor's Alliance president will give a demonstration with noise monitors.

The Ultra Music Festival will return to downtown Miami's Bayfront Park for three days of EDM acts from around the world.

The event will start of March 28 and will end on March 30.

The outdoor electronic music festival draws thousands of people to South Florida every year for the show-stopping headliners and overall Miami experience.

Police and tech crews are already making preparations for the tens of thousands of visitors expected to arrive for the event.