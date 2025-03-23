Ultra Music Festival returns to Miami: What to know

The Ultra Music Festival will return to downtown Miami's Bayfront Park for three days of EDM acts from around the world.

The outdoor electronic music festival draws thousands of people to South Florida every year for the show-stopping headliners and overall Miami experience.

From line up to safety measures, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming festival:

When is the Ultra Music Festival?

The festival goes from Friday, March 28 until Sunday, March 30.

It will run from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 12 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Who is set to perform?

There are countless artist slated to perform for this year's Ultra Music Festival.

Among them are Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, deadmou5, Hardwell, Knife Part, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Zed's Dead and many more.

For the full lineup, click here.

How can I get tickets to the Ultra Music Festival?

Tickets to the 2025 Ultra Music Festival are sold out.

What is the Resistance Miami club residency?

Ultra’s Resistance residency is an underground techno and house concept at the M2 nightclub in South Beach.

The residency is the same weekend as the Ultra Music Festival and gives people a chance to hear some of the many talents that grace the stages at the festival.

Artists like DJ I Hate Models, Charlotte de Witte, Boris Brejcha, Artbat and Carl Cox are expected to perform.

For tickets, click here.

What safety measures will be in place at the Ultra Music Festival?

The Ultra Music Festival aims to keep the health, safety and well-being of fans, artists, and

staff as a top priority.

There will be a zero-tolerance policy prohibiting illicit drug use and possession. Narcotic laws will be strictly enforced and police officers will be working the event in an undercover capacity.

Eventgoers are urged to stay hydrated and first aid tents will be plainly visible and located throughout the event grounds to help anyone in need.

Although festivalgoers are encouraged not to bring bags to the festival, the items outlined below are permissible:

Bags made of clear plastic, clear vinyl or clear PVC, which do not exceed 13”x17” in size

One-gallon clear zip-top bag

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand either with or without a handle or strap is allowed

Hydration packs, which are NOT backpacks, will be allowed (Please refer to the image below)

“Fanny-pack(s)” or similar waist-packs will be allowed

Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for medically required items after proper inspection

What type of ID do I need for the Ultra Music Festival?

If you are going to Ultra, you will need to show ID to enter. Below are the acceptable forms of identification for entry to the festival.