UM Basketball Game Wednesday vs. Vermont Canceled Due to Weather

The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team will not have two more days to prepare for their next game after weather forced Wednesday's game to be canceled.

School officials said the game against Vermont, scheduled for an 8 p.m. tipoff, was canceled due to "weather-related travel issues" involving Vermont.

The game will not be rescheduled.

Miami will take the court on Friday at Notre Dame with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m.