UM Football Player Among Passengers in Fatal Car Crash: Report

A member of the Miami Hurricanes football team was reportedly in a vehicle last week that was involved in a fatal car crash in northeast Miami-Dade.

The Miami Herald reports freshman linebacker Wesley Bissainthe was among four passengers in a car that collided with another vehicle on Friday, April 22nd just before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 199th Street and 3rd Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a Lexus driven by 52-year-old Saul Dauphin was traveling eastbound on Ives Dairy Road when it turned left in front of a Mercedes Benz driven by 18-year-old Zaylan Reese.

Dauphin was pronounced dead at the scene while Reese was transported to Jackson North Hospital.

Four other people who were inside the Mercedes, who reportedly including Bissainthe, were transported to Joe DiMaggio Hospital in Hollywood with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bissainthe, who signed with the ‘Canes in December after winning three straight state titles at Miami Central, was a high school teammate of Reese. The wide receiver signed a scholarship with Division II Valdosta State and the Herald reported the three other people inside the car were teammates at Central.

Miami-Dade Police did not release information on injuries or any possible charges at this time. The University of Miami has not confirmed if Bissainthe was in the car and the extent of any injuries suffered.